Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $397.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,671. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.17. Twilio has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.