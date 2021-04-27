Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. 1,215,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $19.64.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.