Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
TRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.