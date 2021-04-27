Tufton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,060 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

