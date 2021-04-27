Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

Shares of MEDS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,049. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. Trxade Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trxade Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

In other Trxade Group news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of Trxade Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 71.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.