Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Receives $12.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of 162.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Trxade Group has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trxade Group by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

