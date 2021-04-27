Truist Securities Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $625.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.50.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $572.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $585.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

