Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 49,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $194,025.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock opened at $260.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -372.81 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.54 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.67 and a 200 day moving average of $272.90.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

