Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

MMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE MMI opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $892,575.00. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,958.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.