Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $6,166,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CONMED by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $136.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

