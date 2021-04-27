Truist Financial Corp Takes $306,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,021 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

