Truist Financial Corp Sells 260 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFA opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

