Truist Financial Corp Invests $278,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average of $140.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.