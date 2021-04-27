Truist Financial Corp Has $300,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DURA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 105,226 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.