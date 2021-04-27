TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 14,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,682. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
