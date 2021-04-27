TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 14,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,682. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

