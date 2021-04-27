True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$4.91 and a 12-month high of C$7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$614.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective (up previously from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian lowered shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

