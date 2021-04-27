Tronox (TROX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Tronox to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

