Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.16. 152,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $97.49.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
