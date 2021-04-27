Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.16. 152,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

