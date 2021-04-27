TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-$3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.70. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-$0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.30. 264,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

