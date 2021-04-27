TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. TriNet Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.42-$3.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.75.

TNET stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

