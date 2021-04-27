Travel + Leisure (TNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 in the last 90 days.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

