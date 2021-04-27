Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.66

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.66 and last traded at $65.47, with a volume of 4219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.86 million. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

