Traders Purchase High Volume of Alkermes Put Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,316 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 775% compared to the average daily volume of 379 put options.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Alkermes stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.