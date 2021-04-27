Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 141 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

MCD stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average is $217.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.35. The company has a market capitalization of $174.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

