Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.3% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $515.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.