Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. United Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,580. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,336,266. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

