Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. The Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises 1.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $236.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.71 and a 200 day moving average of $206.01. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $120.74 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

