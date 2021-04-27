Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $624.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $553.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.32. The company has a market capitalization of $388.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.84 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

