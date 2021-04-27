Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

VDC opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $142.36 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.10.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

