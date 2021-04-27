Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 263 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.64 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

