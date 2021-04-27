Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Topcon has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million. Topcon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Topcon will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

