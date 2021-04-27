Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.15.

Shares of TF traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 81,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a current ratio of 86.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.63. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$749.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

