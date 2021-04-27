Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAC opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.