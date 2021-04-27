Tiaa Fsb Has $245,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NiSource were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.