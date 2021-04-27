thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.38. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 164.43%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.