ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $17.97 on Monday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

