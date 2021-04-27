THORChain (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $173.24 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.81 or 0.00025729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $173.24 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00282101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00995822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00723219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,617.31 or 0.99862832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001699 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,097,776 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

