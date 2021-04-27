Thomas John Pladsen Sells 10,000 Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,880.

Thomas John Pladsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$12,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$61,880.00.

Shares of Neo Lithium stock opened at C$2.68 on Tuesday. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 20.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$372.83 million and a PE ratio of -121.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.19.

NLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

