Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings per share of $6.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $21.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.54 to $22.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $494.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.