The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises about 4.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 29,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.