The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.52.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.91. 182,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.