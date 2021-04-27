The St. Joe (JOE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

Shares of The St. Joe stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,836. The St. Joe has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

