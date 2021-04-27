The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. Equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.