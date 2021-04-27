The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 2,175 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REAL opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 563,946 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $9,770,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 462,845 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REAL. KeyCorp increased their target price on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

