The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.