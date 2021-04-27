The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 3.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.01 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

