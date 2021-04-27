The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lifted by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. The Hershey makes up approximately 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

HSY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.