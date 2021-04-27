The Graph 24 Hour Volume Reaches $166.82 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $166.82 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.23 or 0.00791227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00097176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.60 or 0.08120631 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

