The Goldman Sachs Group Increases New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $20.10

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.60 to $20.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 326,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,512,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.49.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

