The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $316.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 192.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.03. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $317.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

