The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $231.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,580 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

